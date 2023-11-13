Sunny, pleasant weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a chilly start this morning, our temperatures climbed into the upper 60s this afternoon under ample sunshine. That is about 10° warmer than average for this time of year. We will quickly fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening. We may see a few clouds overnight as our temperatures continue to fall through the 40s, bottoming out in the mid 30s by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday may be just a couple of degrees cooler than today, but it will still be another nice fall day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Our temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s again on Thursday, but we will see increasing clouds throughout the day Thursday as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest.

Some scattered showers are possible late Thursday night and into the day on Friday as that cold front passes through our region. Friday will also be a bit breezy as our winds shift from the southwest to the northwest, pulling cooler air into the Tri-State. High temperatures will drop back into the low 60s Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, which is typical for this time of year. Another weather system brings us additional rain chances late Sunday night into the start of next week.

