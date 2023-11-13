Birthday Club
Ribbon cutting held for sculpture honoring patients of Deaconess Hospice

By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sculpture honoring late patients of Deaconess Hospice was revealed Monday.

Officials with Linda E. White Hospice House held a ribbon cutting for the new reflections sculpture.

The sculpture will illustrate water, the sky and a celestial background.

They say the families who have a loved one at the center will be able to step away from the bed-side and have a space to reflect on past memories.

“So, it’s kind of a seek and find piece, so there’s different things hidden in it,” said Deaconess Hospice director of clinical services, Danielle Naase. “So, every time you go out you can find something new out there. We’re just hoping that it can bring people peace while they’re here at the hospice house.”

Naase says families will also be able to take their loved ones outside to visit the sculpture.

