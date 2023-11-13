Rally Point Event partners with nonprofit to provide shoes for over 1,000 kids

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Rally Point Events is partnering with Happy Feet Learning Feet with a donation of $30,000 to ensure that 1,000 kids will receive a new pair of shoes through Rally Point Events Kick for Kids program.

Over 1,000 kids in the Daviess County School system will receive a new pair of name brand shoes.

President of Rally Point Events Lance Yearby says he hopes to bring more events to Owensboro with a goal of taking care of 5,000 kids in the coming years.

The press release states all proceeds raised from events hosted by Rally Point Events goes directly back to the community it was raised in.

The event will take place at the Owensboro Convention Center on November 15 at 2 p.m.

