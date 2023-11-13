Police: Woman with underwear on outside of pants smokes spice, passes out behind the wheel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing half a dozen charges, after Evansville Police say she passed out at a stoplight.

They say it happened Sunday evening on Green River Road near the Lloyd Expressway.

Officers say 39-year-old Theresa Medlock was passed out behind the wheel of her car and sat through several light cycles.

When she woke up, police say Medlock would not obey their commands, and tried to drive away.

They say an officer was able to get the passenger door open.

Police say she would not get out of the car and had to be forcibly removed.

They say baggies with K2 and a smoking pipe were found, and it smelled as if it had been recently smoked inside the car.

Officers say Medlock had obvious signs of impairment, like slurred speech and difficulty standing.

They also say her underwear was on the outside of her jeans.

On scene and on the way to the hospital, police say Medlock was confrontational and cursed a lot.

They say at the hospital, her attitude changed.

Officers say she cried and was apologetic, telling them she thought she bought regular marijuana.

