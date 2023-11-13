Owensboro student helps give back to teacher after cancer diagnosis

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A senior at Apollo High School in Owensboro is giving back to her teacher who was diagnosed with cancer.

Carly Weatherholt says she first met Ms. Feldman as a sophomore, and she quickly became her favorite teacher. Now Carly is a senior and Ms. Feldman has stage 4 terminal cancer.

Weatherholt says when she first learned about Feldman’s diagnosis, she was devastated.

She says she Feldman’s diagnosis saw it as an opportunity to give back to the teacher who she says gave so much love to her.

Weatherholt started out by doing a freeze candy raffle.

After reaching out to more businesses though, the donations came flooding in, turning the fundraiser into a silent auction.

She says it’s the least she can do.

“She has genuinely touched me and everybody I know in a way that cannot be explained,” said Weatherholt. “She has given everything to her kids, her students, to her friends, to her family and she deserves to get that love and all of that thought that she’s ever given to everybody else. She deserves to get that back to her.”

On 14 News at 10, hear from Feldman’s daughter about what the support has meant for her and her mom.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.