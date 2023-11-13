Officials inviting community to give input on Jacobsville Redevelopment plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jacobsville neighborhood Re-development plan is starting, and the first step is an open house Monday night.

Officials say that open house is taking place at Hope City Church.

The community is invited to come and give their input on what you’d like to see changed in the neighborhood.

Jacobsville is no stranger to change.

Ten years ago, the Jacobsville Redevelopment Area Plan laid out several ideas for that part of the city including improvements to North Main Street and the creation of the Forge on Main.

Now, they’re looking to create a new plan to build on that progress

Director of Jacobsville Development, Ted O’Connell, is leading this project.

O’Connell says a lot of work has been done already, specifically connecting the neighborhood to downtown and making it more walkable and bikeable.

Now, he says they’ve already seen a need to replace sidewalks, add lighting and renovate parks in Jacobsville.

But O’Connell said the only way to do it is input from you.

“I think its important that everyone knows this is the first step to initiate that change,” O’Connell said. “Changes will happen, and ultimately we want to make sure the changes we make reflect the needs of the community so you live in the community, you care about Jacobsville, come out.”

The open house is set to begin at 5 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m.

Afterwards, the city will present the designs and ideas based on the feedback they receive in a separate meeting later this week.

