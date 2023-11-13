Birthday Club
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North

(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Office officials say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 231 North.

Sheriff Adam Wright says a pedestrian was hit by a truck on the 12000 block of Highway 231 North, near the Daviess County line.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials are currently on scene where the pedestrian was hit.

Wright says the road is going to be shut down for about another hour and a half.

We will update you as we learn more.

Former Indiana basketball star buys Evansville business
Owensboro student helps give back to teacher after cancer diagnosis
Madisonville honors veterans with parade Sunday
New men’s recovery home hosting open house in Jasper
