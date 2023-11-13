OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Office officials say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 231 North.

Sheriff Adam Wright says a pedestrian was hit by a truck on the 12000 block of Highway 231 North, near the Daviess County line.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials are currently on scene where the pedestrian was hit.

Wright says the road is going to be shut down for about another hour and a half.

We will update you as we learn more.

