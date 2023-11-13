Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

11/13 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - We’re working to learn more this morning about a deadly crash.

It happened in Ohio County right on the Daviess County line.

A multiple car pile-up on I-69 south backed up traffic for miles.

Evansville police say it happened after a truck hit a deer.

Developing in Vanderburgh County, deputies say the driver of an ATV is dead after a crash.

Happening Monday, Kentucky Transportation officials say they’ll be taking down the temporary third lane on the northbound Twin Bridge.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

