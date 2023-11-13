Birthday Club
Mild November Temps

14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The average high temperature is 57-degrees ; the average low is 37-degrees. Seasonally mild November temps will start the week behind northwesterly winds. This afternoon, sunny to mostly sunny as high temps elevate into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, becoming partly cloudy with low temps in the mid-30s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny along with a northeasterly breeze as high temps remain above normal in the mid-60s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Wednesday, sunny to mostly sunny and windy climb into the mid to upper 60s.  Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows sink into the lower 40s.

Sunny and seasonable Sunday