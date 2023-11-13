Birthday Club
Madisonville honors veterans with parade Sunday

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Veterans Day was Saturday, but Madisonville honored our country’s heroes Sunday with their Veterans Parade.

The parade was held on Main Street and started at 2 p.m.

Both veterans and active-duty service members walked in the parade.

Of course, since it was a parade there was lots of candy there too.

This parade is the largest Veterans Day parade in the state of Kentucky.

One family there says they’re proud their community continues to hold that title.

“Seeing everybody out in Madisonville to honor the veterans altogether,” said parade attendee, Kate Miller

“It just makes you feel proud that the community feels this way about the veterans,” said parade attendee, Jan Shelton. “Not only the veterans, but the emergency medical people, anyone that’s a service to the community.”

It was the 60th annual parade and the theme was “Remember Those That Came Before Us.”

