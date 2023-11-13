Birthday Club
At least four people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say

FILE - Police say at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.
FILE - Police say at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.
By Madison Remrey and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Four people were injured after a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University, KNOE reports.

A suspect is in custody.

According to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system, the stabbing happened at Lambright Intramural.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

