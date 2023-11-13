Honey Moon Coffee holds grand opening for westside location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A ribbon cutting was held at their new location on Mount Vernon Avenue, where they also announced they’re now roasting their own beans now as well.

At the event, the owners gave tours of their roasters, provided customers with free cookies, acai bowls, and fifteen percent of any purchase.

The owners say it took so much work to get to this point.

”I think it’s something we are really proud of because it took so much energy and our team really kind of came together to pull some things off at a bigger scale then we’ve ever done before, so yeah we are proud,” said co-owner, Zac Parsons.

To open at this location, it was a ten month process.

This is the fourth Honey Moon location joining the other Burkhardt, Newburgh, and Weinbach locations.

