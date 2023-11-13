Birthday Club
Hairball returning to Victory Theatre this coming Spring(Ford Center)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hairball is returning to the Victory Theatre in March of 2024.

According to a release, tickets for the concert will go on sale November 17 at 10.m.

Officials say those tickets will be available for purchase at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.

The rock and roll band will perform on March 1, 2024.

