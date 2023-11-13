Hairball returning to Victory Theatre this coming Spring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hairball is returning to the Victory Theatre in March of 2024.

According to a release, tickets for the concert will go on sale November 17 at 10.m.

Officials say those tickets will be available for purchase at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.

The rock and roll band will perform on March 1, 2024.

