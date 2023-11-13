Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office captain set to retire after 27 years of service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Captain Deborah Borchelt has announced that she will be retiring from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, she will retire on November 20, after over 27 years of service to Gibson County.

Borchelt started her career in public service with Gibson County in 1996 as an advanced EMT.

After many years of services as an EMT, Communications Officer, Merit Deputy and a Detective Sergeant, Borchelt became a Captain in 2012.

Employees of the Sheriff’s Office will host an Open House in her honor at the Gibson County Community Correction Conference Room in Princeton on November 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The public is encouraged and invited to attend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.