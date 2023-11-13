Emotional support pup has first assignment in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Back in August we introduced you to Boot, a formerly stray dog adopted by Posey County EMS.

After they took him in, Boot began training to become an emotional support pup.

Well, this weekend, was Boot’s first assignment in the community.

Boot stopped by the Charles Ford Retirement Communities in New Harmony!

Representatives for at Charles Ford tell us the residents loved having Boot stop by.

