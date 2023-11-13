Double murder trial set to begin in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A double murder trial is set to start Monday in Evansville.

Evansville Police accuse Arthur Jones IV of killing two people on Lodge Avenue back in 2021.

Officers say they found the victims, Derek Johnson and Samantha Robbins, dead inside a home.

Police say it started when a child wandering the street told a neighbor his mom had been shot.

Court records show Jones’ trial is scheduled to continue throughout the week.

