Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash

Dispatch: Crews responding to multiple vehicle crash on Lincoln, Morton Ave.
Dispatch: Crews responding to multiple vehicle crash on Lincoln, Morton Ave.(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a multiple vehicle crash near Lincoln and Morton Avenue.

That’s according to Central Dispatch.

They say that call came in around 9:28 a.m. as an accident with injuries.

At this time, the extent of those injuries are unknown.

A picture of the crash shows one of the vehicles landed on top of another.

Our 14 News crew is on scene working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: 7 vehicle crash on I-69 under investigation
VCSO: 7 vehicle crash on I-69 under investigation
Dispatch: Extrication needed after rollover accident on Burkhardt
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North
Emergency crews called to fatal 4-wheeler crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Caines, Joshua H.
Man arrested after crashing stolen SUV into lake during chase, police say

Latest News

Update to be announced on ORX I-69 project at Henderson Community College
Update to be announced on ORX I-69 project at Henderson Community College
Officials inviting community to give input on Jacobsville Redevelopment plan
Officials inviting community to give input on Jacobsville Redevelopment plan
Double murder trial set to begin in Evansville
Double murder trial set to begin in Evansville
Crews set to dismantle third lane on NB Twin Bridge
Crews set to dismantle third lane on NB Twin Bridge