Demo underway on old Daviess Co. Middle School

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Another old Tri-State school is getting knocked down. .

We were out at the old Daviess County Middle School Monday as crews took down the former classrooms and worked to haul away debris.

Former students already had their chance to say their goodbyes with a final open house last year.

The old schoolyard is now owned by Cargill, the company that bought Owensboro Grain last year.

Daviess County Public Schools approved that sale earlier this year.

