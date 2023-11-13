Birthday Club
Demo underway on old Daviess Co. Middle School

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Another old Tri-State school is getting knocked down. .

We were out at the old Daviess County Middle School Monday as crews took down the former classrooms and worked to haul away debris.

Former students already had their chance to say their goodbyes with a final open house last year.

The old schoolyard is now owned by Cargill, the company that bought Owensboro Grain last year.

Daviess County Public Schools approved that sale earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

