‘Deck the Park’ Christmas attraction returns to Madisonville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The ‘Deck the Park’ free attraction is making its return to City Park in Madisonville for the holiday season.

According to a press release, the free nightly Christmas attraction will run from November 23 to January 1.

The event will feature a Christmas light drive-thru, amusement rides, an inflatable bounce house and much more.

Special guests will include Santa Clause and the Grinch.

‘Deck the Park’ will be open every night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

