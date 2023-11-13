‘Deck the Park’ Christmas attraction returns to Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The ‘Deck the Park’ free attraction is making its return to City Park in Madisonville for the holiday season.

According to a press release, the free nightly Christmas attraction will run from November 23 to January 1.

The event will feature a Christmas light drive-thru, amusement rides, an inflatable bounce house and much more.

Special guests will include Santa Clause and the Grinch.

‘Deck the Park’ will be open every night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

