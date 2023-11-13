‘Deck the Park’ Christmas attraction returns to Madisonville
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The ‘Deck the Park’ free attraction is making its return to City Park in Madisonville for the holiday season.
According to a press release, the free nightly Christmas attraction will run from November 23 to January 1.
The event will feature a Christmas light drive-thru, amusement rides, an inflatable bounce house and much more.
Special guests will include Santa Clause and the Grinch.
‘Deck the Park’ will be open every night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
