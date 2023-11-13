Crews set to dismantle third lane on NB Twin Bridge

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Good news for Henderson drivers.

Kentucky Transportation officials say they’ll be taking down the temporary third lane on the northbound Twin Bridge.

Of course, that was set up to alleviate traffic backups during the bridge inspections.

Those inspections wrapped up last week.

Crews say there may be some delays as the dismantle the third lane, but then things should be running smoothly again.

