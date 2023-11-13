Birthday Club
4 people sent to hospital after rollover crash in Jasper, driver arrested

Yhembriley Segura
Yhembriley Segura(Dubois Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say the driver in a rollover crash was drunk.

It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. at Newton Street and 16th Street.

Police say the car hit a light pole.

They say the driver, 31-year-old Yhembriley Segura, had a BAC of .128.

Officers say he was taken to the hospital with leg and back injuries, then to jail.

His three passengers were also hurt and sent to the hospital.

Segura’s charges include OWI resulting in serious bodily injury and no insurance.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

