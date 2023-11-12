Wanted Evansville man arrested on meth dealing charge during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man will be spending some time in jail after police say he was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Police say a passenger, Thomas Holland, 22, was acting suspicious during the stop and appeared to be concealing something under the seat.

According to an affidavit, officers noticed the outline of a handgun in Holland’s pants pocket when asked to get out and walk towards the front of the patrol car.

Right as officers were about to pat Holland down, police say he passed out and was showing signs of overdose. Holland was taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

Evansville Police say they found more than 25 grams of methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun on him.

Additionally, officers state that Holland had an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest out of Vanderburgh County.

Holland was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces charges of Manufacture/Dealing Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of Firearm and Failure to Appear.

