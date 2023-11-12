Veterans honored with Four Freedoms Veterans Day parade in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville honored veterans Saturday with the Four Freedoms Veterans Day parade.

The parade started on West Franklin Street and ended on Wabash Avenue.

Soldiers currently in the military walked, as well as retired veterans.

Like any other parade, there were lots of kids and of course candy.

Special guests included Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Santa Claus could be seen too.

