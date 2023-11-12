Birthday Club
USI students sell ceramic bowls for Evansville Veteran Food Bank

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI held their annual Filling Empty Bowls for Veterans event Saturday.

This year, the event took place at Baker Brewhouse on Evansville’s west side.

USI ceramic students and bowl-making volunteers made 250 bowls to be sold at the event.

Each bowl was $20 and the purchase of a bowl got you free soup from Shortstacks Kitchen.

All the proceeds go toward the Evansville Veteran Food Bank.

USI professor Al Holen oversees the event and says it’s the perfect way to engage both her students and the community while doing something good for others.

“You know it’s one thing to ask people to ask people for money for donations, but it’s another thing to offer them an experience and then to also send them home with a permanent reminder that what they’ve done has helped to fill someone’s empty bowl.”

The event was from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

