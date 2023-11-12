Pleasant start to the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the low to mid 60s this afternoon under ample sunshine. We will fall back through the 50 this evening, then through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 30s by early Monday morning under mostly clear and calm conditions.

Monday will be sunny and seasonably mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

We will see a few clouds Tuesday and Wednesday on the outer edges of a low pressure system moving through the Deep South, but I doubt any of the rain will reach the Tri-State. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Tuesday and mid to upper 60s Wednesday.

If we see any rain this week, it will most likely be as a weak cold front passes through our region late Thursday night into Friday, but even that looks like just a few light, scattered showers. That front will only cool us off a few degrees. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Thursday and will drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s for the weekend.

