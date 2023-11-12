New men’s recovery home hosting open house in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - This Thursday, Next Step Recovery Home will host an open house to unveil its new Jasper home.

Officials say there will be a ribbon cutting at 3:00 pm followed by an open house that will run until 5:00 p.m.

The residence, which is leased to Behind the Wire Ministries and owned by Next Step Recovery Home, is located at 2603 Brosmer Street.

The newly formed non-profit is encouraging the community to tour the home and learn more about their recovery program on Thursday, November 16.

For more information, you can contact the Next Step Recovery Home board of directors at nextsteprecoverydc@gmail.com.

