Horses for Heroes event kicks off in Henderson for Veterans Day

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson County kicked it off Saturday afternoon with a Horses for Heroes event for veterans, first responders, law enforcement and their families.

The event provided people with free food, donuts and dozens of booths that provide resources to veterans and first responders.

The biggest hit of the day though, especially for the kids, was of course the gentle giants.

Arlo and Tiger are two of the horses that were at the event for people to groom or say hi to as a way of therapy and stress relief.

Event organizers say our country’s heroes deal with anxiety, depression and in some cases post-traumatic stress disorder because of what they’ve seen, this is a way to help.

One former trainer Jody Pfister at the Equestrian Center says horses are one of the best forms of therapy.

“They feel your emotions so if you’re upset or nervous and everything,” said Pfister. “It kind of gets them nervous, but the minute you start brushing and you start feeling their release, notice how he put his head down when I started to brush instead of being all up like this with that camera. Your blood pressure comes down and you start to feel better too.”

The event ran from noon to 5 p.m.

