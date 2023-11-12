Dispatch: Multiple vehicle accident on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatch confirms a report of multiple vehicles involved in an accident on I-69.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:30 p.m. Sunday as an accident with injuries on southbound I-69 near mile marker 11.

Dispatch says multiple vehicles were involved in the accident.

They say I-69 going southbound is closed and they do not have an estimated time on when the road will reopen.

