Dispatch: Extrication needed after rollover accident on Burkhardt

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are on scene of an accident with injuries on Burkhardt and Lynch.

Dispatch officials confirm that accident involved an overturned vehicle. We’re told extrication is required.

At this time, injuries are unknown. Dispatch advises that lane restrictions are expected as crews work to clear up the scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

