Zesto on Franklin operating with new owners and familiar help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longtime Evansville business is under new ownership with some familiar help.

Zesto is a place that tries to maintain the feel of a late 40′s burger spot.

For the better part of a century, if you wanted a burger or ice cream, you could head to Zesto on Franklin.

“This place next year is celebrating the 75th anniversary,” said Joe Hardesty

The business is historic, and the regulars know that. For a generation, that’s been the case, and for a generation, Sherri Hofmann’s been on the grill.

She says in all her 40 years at Zesto, it’s been the people she’s worked with that made it worthwhile.

“They were just like family. Cause you build a relationship with coworkers and that’s what keeps you at places,” said Hofmann.

Hofmann says that and her values keep her at Zesto.

“My parents you know they teach you a good work ethic. I thank them for that.”

The new owner thanks her too.

“40 years experience, you don’t hear that nowadays, and she brings that special leadership here,” said Hardesty.

Hardesty calls Sherri a landmark and says that’s why when he took over, while others might have gotten a new staff, Sherri stayed on.

“They were willing to accommodate what I work,” Hofmann. “You don’t find that everywhere you go.”

Hardesty says it’s about honoring the past.

“You hear all the time people talking about my first date was here, Oh I remember when my grandfather brought me here, there’s so many memories in here,” said Hardesty.

That’s true for Sherri as well. She met her husband Mike at Zesto and says it’s been a good life since.

“You can’t never have too much family,” said Hofmann.

40 years of service and still going strong, made stronger by the family she’s made along the way and Sherri doesn’t how much longer she’ll go.

“I guess as long as my body might let me. My husband always says you can’t put a number on it,” said Hofmann. “When you find something you like, you just stick with it.”

Zesto’s location is actually at the center of a lot of development.

It’s a block over from North Main Street and right next door to the Forge, which is a housing complex.

Hardesty tells me it’s helped business, and he feels the recent work being done in the area has made the neighborhood inviting for small businesses.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.