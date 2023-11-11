Units respond to accident with injuries on Highway 41 and Lincoln
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - First responding crews are on scene of an accident with injuries on Highway 41 and Lincoln.
Dispatch confirms a call for that accident came in at 7:53 a.m. The extent of those injuries are currently unknown.
Although no roads are closed as of 8:10, dispatch advises that road closures are expected since a tow truck is being called to the area.
