Troopers on the lookout for drunk drivers stop dozens of cars in Posey County

(WAVE 3 News)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 60 vehicles were stopped in Posey County as troopers with Indiana State Police kept an eye out for drunk driving.

According to ISP, they patrolled SR 62 between 5 p.m. Friday afternoon and 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Troopers say they issued 22 traffic tickets, 40 warnings and conducted one OWI investigation.

Indiana State Police reports that troopers will continue to conduct saturation patrols to help ensure everyone’s safety while traveling area highways.

