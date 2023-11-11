Teaching the community about addiction: Henderson’s programs to combat substance abuse

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - To combat substance abuse, Henderson is using multiple programs to help those in need and educate others.

The Recovery Resource Club of Henderson used to be the Zion United Church of Christ. The building was donated to the Center for Addiction Recovery to provide a safe, sober space for those in recovery from addiction.

Since opening its doors in April, officials say it’s made a big difference for those in need.

“When they can come into a place that shows that they are loved and respected, it just makes a world of difference,” said community addiction awareness coordinator Angie Gatten.

The club is just one thing area officials are doing to combat substance abuse in the area.

Angie Gatten is a community addiction awareness coordinator, a position which started in May. She says the Center for Addiction Recovery approached Henderson city and county about the number of overdoses in the area.

Gatten says there are have been 54 overdoses in Henderson County so far this year, 14 of which resulted in death. She says they used national opioid settlement money to create her position as a way to educate people on addiction.

“I don’t think they even know what to look for, because addiction is one of those diseases that can hide in plain sight,” said Gatten.

Since May, she says she’s been traveling across the city and county, teaching people about opioids, fentanyl, addiction, narcan, and more.

Gatten says she got involved with addiction recovery because of her wife, who was a police officer in Henderson and used narcan several times to save people’s lives. Gatten’s wife died from cancer in February, and made her promise to serve the community.

“She passionately served and protected the citizens of Henderson, and so whenever this opportunity became available I jumped right into it,” said Gatten.

Gatten’s Stop The Overdose Project is holding a community event next week. On Tuesday she will be giving a presentation at the Audubon Kids Zone. She says everyone is welcome, because everyone needs to learn about addiction.

She says it means a lot to do what she can to help those who are struggling.

“I am happy that I get to give back to my home town, and I can help make my home town an even better place to live,” Gatten.

Click here to learn more about the resources available for those struggling with substance abuse.

