Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Teaching the community about addiction: Henderson’s programs to combat substance abuse

Teaching the community about addiction: Henderson’s programs to combat substance abuse
By Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - To combat substance abuse, Henderson is using multiple programs to help those in need and educate others.

The Recovery Resource Club of Henderson used to be the Zion United Church of Christ. The building was donated to the Center for Addiction Recovery to provide a safe, sober space for those in recovery from addiction.

Since opening its doors in April, officials say it’s made a big difference for those in need.

“When they can come into a place that shows that they are loved and respected, it just makes a world of difference,” said community addiction awareness coordinator Angie Gatten.

The club is just one thing area officials are doing to combat substance abuse in the area.

Angie Gatten is a community addiction awareness coordinator, a position which started in May. She says the Center for Addiction Recovery approached Henderson city and county about the number of overdoses in the area.

Gatten says there are have been 54 overdoses in Henderson County so far this year, 14 of which resulted in death. She says they used national opioid settlement money to create her position as a way to educate people on addiction.

“I don’t think they even know what to look for, because addiction is one of those diseases that can hide in plain sight,” said Gatten.

Since May, she says she’s been traveling across the city and county, teaching people about opioids, fentanyl, addiction, narcan, and more.

Gatten says she got involved with addiction recovery because of her wife, who was a police officer in Henderson and used narcan several times to save people’s lives. Gatten’s wife died from cancer in February, and made her promise to serve the community.

“She passionately served and protected the citizens of Henderson, and so whenever this opportunity became available I jumped right into it,” said Gatten.

Gatten’s Stop The Overdose Project is holding a community event next week. On Tuesday she will be giving a presentation at the Audubon Kids Zone. She says everyone is welcome, because everyone needs to learn about addiction.

She says it means a lot to do what she can to help those who are struggling.

“I am happy that I get to give back to my home town, and I can help make my home town an even better place to live,” Gatten.

Click here to learn more about the resources available for those struggling with substance abuse.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
EPD: Crime scene set up near Four Freedoms Monument after reported stabbing
911 caller claims he stabbed attacker in downtown Evansville
14 News Investigates: What happened to the Ohio River Scenic Railway?
14 News Investigates: What happened to the Ohio River Scenic Railway?
Bryan Shaffer
Part of chase involving a motorcycle and KSP caught on camera
Murder suspect wanted out of Pulaski Co., KY arrested in Vanderburgh Co.
Murder suspect wanted out of Pulaski Co., KY arrested in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Influenza Vaccine
How doctors recommend you tackle the winter months with viruses out and about
Mom claims daughter is being severely bullied at Princeton Middle School
Mom claims daughter is being severely bullied at Princeton Middle School
How doctors recommend you tackle the winter months with viruses out and about
How doctors recommend you tackle the winter months with viruses out and about
University of Evansville recognized nationally for its service to veterans
University of Evansville recognized nationally for its service to veterans