Sunny and seasonable Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We will fall back through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the mid 30s by early Sunday morning under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be sunny and seasonably mild with high temperatures in the low 60s. Sunday night will be mostly clear and calm with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Slightly warmer for the workweek with high temperatures in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. We may catch a stray shower late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, mainly in western Kentucky, but it is a very slim chance. Right now, it looks like the rain will most likely stay south of the Tri-State.

If we see any rain this week, it will most likely be as a weak cold front passes through our region on Friday, but even that looks like just a few light, scattered showers. That front will only drop our high temperatures a couple of degrees into the lower 60s for the end of the week. That is still slightly warmer than average for this time of year when our highs are typically in the mid to upper 50s.

