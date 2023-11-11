Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Sunny and seasonable Sunday

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We will fall back through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the mid 30s by early Sunday morning under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be sunny and seasonably mild with high temperatures in the low 60s. Sunday night will be mostly clear and calm with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Slightly warmer for the workweek with high temperatures in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. We may catch a stray shower late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, mainly in western Kentucky, but it is a very slim chance. Right now, it looks like the rain will most likely stay south of the Tri-State.

If we see any rain this week, it will most likely be as a weak cold front passes through our region on Friday, but even that looks like just a few light, scattered showers. That front will only drop our high temperatures a couple of degrees into the lower 60s for the end of the week. That is still slightly warmer than average for this time of year when our highs are typically in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Former Indiana basketball star buys Evansville business
Former Indiana basketball star buys Evansville business
EPD: Crime scene set up near Four Freedoms Monument after reported stabbing
911 caller claims he stabbed attacker in downtown Evansville
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
14 News Investigates: What happened to the Ohio River Scenic Railway?
14 News Investigates: What happened to the Ohio River Scenic Railway?

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
Sunny and dry weekend
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 4 p.m. 11.10.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 4 p.m. 11.10.23
11/10 14 First Alert Sunrise
11/10 14 First Alert Sunrise
11/10 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
11/10 14 First Alert 11 a.m.