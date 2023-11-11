Mom claims daughter is being severely bullied at Princeton Middle School

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - One Gibson County mom is speaking out for her daughter who she says is being severely bullied at Princeton Middle School.

Starr Peech is the mom of 13-year-old Toni Peech. She says Toni has been harassed for a year now.

“She has had a biscuit full of mashed potatoes, pickle juice and spit rubbed in her face,” Starr said.

She says some incidents have gotten even more physical.

“My daughter has been hit in the ribs hard enough I had to take her to the ER. She couldn’t raise her arm,” Starr said.

The list doesn’t end there.

Starr says Toni has been stabbed with pencils and metal objects that have broke the skin and had food smashed down her back.

“Big things don’t happen all the time, Toni said. “But people will say stuff or they [bump me] just cause I walk past them on a daily basis.”

Starr says she and Toni have reported it to the school but aren’t being taken seriously.

“I don’t see where we’re not doing some kind of punishment for that,” Starr said.

We reached out to the school who sent us a statement saying they can’t share consequences for individual student actions because of privacy laws but they take all reports of bullying very seriously.

“Every time I call the school they say ‘it’s just kids being kids’ or ‘it’s horseplay.’ That’s not okay with me,” Starr said.

She says she also went to Princeton police who told her it was a school discipline issue.

“The school won’t do nothing, cops aren’t allowed to do nothing, my hands are tied,” Starr said.

We spoke to Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw who said generally speaking, when reports from incidents at school come to them, they talk with school officials to get information and start a separate investigation to determine if it’s criminal.

“[The principal] tried to tell me that they try to keep [police] out of educational stuff. I said ‘that’s not education if she’s getting hit and stabbed.’ That’s criminal, that’s not educational,” Starr said.

North Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Eric Goggins says they’re currently investigating and so are Princeton Police.

“It’s gonna have to get a lot better before I will leave my kids in the situation they’re in,” Starr said.

She says she’s grateful for one person at the school who she says has listened to her daughter, the school resource officer.

Although Starr still plans on moving both Toni and Toni’s brother to a new school out of the school district in January.

