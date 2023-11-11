Middle school students give sign language performance for Veterans Day

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Students in Union County got together to give a meaningful and patriotic sign language performance of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”

This happened at Union County Middle School, where the Student Leadership Team performed it on Friday as part of their Veterans Day ceremony.

You can watch their full performance on the Union County Public Schools Facebook page by clicking here.

