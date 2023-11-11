Man arrested after crashing stolen SUV into lake during chase, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Arkansas man is in jail and far from home after police say he crashed while leading officers on a pursuit in Posey County.

Around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, a Mt. Vernon Police sergeant spotted a stolen SUV out of Jonesboro, Arkansas, according to a police report.

When officers began to call occupants out of the SUV after pulling it over, police say the driver sped off eastbound on Old Highway 62.

We’re told officers chased the stolen vehicle onto Leonard Road, to Lower Mount Vernon and eventually onto Indian Mounds Road.

As the SUV traveled north on Indian Mounds Road, police say it lost control on a curb, drove through the grass and rolled over onto its side in a lake.

Officers say the the driver, 19-year-old Joshua Caines, emerged from the water, ran up the bank and into the woods.

According to a police report, a 17-year-old passenger was detained by officers after emerging from the water.

A perimeter was setup until a K-9 could arrive. Officers on scene say the K-9 tracked Caines and found him hiding in the woods.

Police tell us they found marijuana inside the stolen SUV.

Joshua Caines, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was arrested and taken to the hospital for injuries from the accident as well as a dog bite.

He was then take to the Posey County Jail on several charges.

The juvenile was reportedly taken to a hospital for medical clearance and then was released to a parent.

