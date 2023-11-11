How doctors recommend you tackle the winter months with viruses out and about

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ‘Tis the season for giving thanks, for decking the halls, but also, for what doctors call the ‘Tripledemic.’

It’s the time of year medical professionals see an uptick in Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases across the country, also known as ‘Tripledemic.’

“It’s all definitely out there and we’ll just continue to see it rise throughout the winter season now,” Dr. Brad Scheu said, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Deaconess.

The three-headed monster serves as a triple threat to the general public in the colder months. New this year however, is the fact that all three viruses now have a vaccine.

The Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for all, while the RSV vaccine is recommended for those most at risk, typically really young and older folks.

“For those at higher risks, those are the ones to be looking out for those immunizations,” Dr. Scheu said. “It is impacting both groups, and again just another virus that can put you at risk through this winter season.”

Doctor Scheu says in recent weeks, numbers have gone up like they usually do, more specifically for COVID-19 and RSV cases.

That also means it’s the perfect time to remind folks to get their yearly dose, especially since each year brings a new type of vaccine.

“So, every year they’re trying to identify which potential viruses or variants will cause flu or COVID and put it in that vaccine to help prevent it,” Dr. Scheu said. “That’s why it’s so important to get it every year.”

Even though the vaccination has been a topic of interest since the pandemic, overall vaccination trends have gone up, Doctor Scheu said.

The COVID vaccine that has been typically considered a booster is now being seen as a yearly recommendation alongside the vaccine for the flu.

“The COVID vaccination going forward is similar to the flu shot, where its identifying what’s the likely variants of the season and putting that into that vaccine,” Dr. Scheu said. “So, what was previously the covid booster is now the covid shot for the season.”

Dr. Scheu says if you’re a Deaconess patient, you can schedule a vaccination appointment through your MyChart account.

A lot of local pharmacies offer COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations as well, which you can find in a simple Google search. Places like Walgreens and CVS are among the more popular ones.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.