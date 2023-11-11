Birthday Club
Hope Gallery Newburgh holds second annual ‘Night of Hope’ gala

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hope Gallery Newburgh’s held a gala called ‘Night of Hope’ on Friday.

This is their second gala for the organization.

The gala helps provide families with vocational training and community involvement for their loved ones with a disability.

There was a silent auction, dancing, a wine pull and games.

Founder Jennifer Parker says this is their way of loving and empowering their clients.

“Team members they are stakeholders in what we do they take ownership of what we do they take ownership of our boutique this is theirs,” said Parker. “We are empowering them to be the best human beings that they can be.”

The Hope Gallery Newburgh is open Monday through Saturday from Noon to three on Monday and noon to four the rest of the week.

