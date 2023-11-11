EPD: Woman arrested for involving teenage son in fraud scheme

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 38-year-old mother from Tennessee was arrested after police say she got her juvenile son involved in a scheme she was reportedly pulling on local businesses.

Evansville Police say the investigation started after receiving word that a woman and a teenage boy drove to multiple Sherwin Williams stores and made fraudulent purchases in conjunction with a man ordering on the phone.

According to an affidavit, the duo immediately left the third store after being confronted for fraud. We’re told they also made a purchase at ABC Roofing.

On Wednesday, officers learned that a man tried to order tires at the Car-X Tire & Auto for a truck that was connected to the mother-son duo from before.

Police say they discovered the credit card the man used to purchase the tires belonged to a female victim from Virginia.

Friday afternoon, officers say Adriana Guadalupe Acosta Ramirez and her son arrived at the store to pick up the tires for the truck.

The affidavit states the mother and son did not bring a physical copy of the credit card and appeared very nervous as more time passed.

Police say when officers arrived, Ramirez and her son tried to drive away but were apprehended in the middle of the parking lot.

According to a language translator, Ramirez claimed she had been to Evansville only once before to paint a house. Police say she admitted to making purchases at Sherwin Williams but did not know they were fraudulent.

She also told police she was picking up tires for a friend of her husband’s, according to a police report.

The teenage boy was taken to Youth Care Center and Ramirez was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of Fraud and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.