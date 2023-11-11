Birthday Club
Emergency crews on scene of fatal 4-wheeler crash in Vanderburgh Co.

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are on scene of a fatal 4-wheeler accident in the area of New Harmony Road east of University Parkway.

That’s according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, who shared few details about the accident. Crews ask everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

