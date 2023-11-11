Dispatch: Barn catches fire on Henze Rd.
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatch confirms there is a working fire at the 7600 block of Henze Road in Evansville.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:56 p.m. as a report of a working structure fire.
Crews rushed to what looks to be a collapsed barn.
Dozens of fire officials are still on scene as smoke pours from the collapsed structure.
We will update you this story develops.
