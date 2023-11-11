Birthday Club
Dispatch: Two vehicles involved in rollover accident

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that two vehicles both flipped upside down during an accident.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:49 p.m. for two vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 60 East and Rucker Road 2.

Officials say both cars flipped during the accident.

Dispatch says one person became trapped at one point in one of the vehicles after the accident but was eventually freed.

As of now, there are no injuries that have been reported.

