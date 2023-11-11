Birthday Club
Deputies investigating deadly accident on US60 in Henderson County

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday evening on US60.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called out to the 8400 block of US60 East for that crash.

Investigators revealed that a 2006 Chevy crashed into a white 2015 Ford SUV driven by Glenda Hodes, who lived in Henderson County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hodes and her husband were taken to a local hospital, where she later passed away.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy had minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

