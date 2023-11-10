Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

University of Evansville recognized nationally for its service to veterans

University of Evansville
University of Evansville(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville announced it is being recognized nationally for its service to veterans.

According to a press release, UE was named on the Military Times’ “Best for Vets: Colleges” list for 2023.

“This recognition is a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to supporting military-affiliated students and providing them with the resources and opportunities they need to achieve academic success,” says UE Chief Communications Officer Noah Alatza.

Among the more than 33 colleges who made the rankings, UE was only one of 83 private-not-for-profit colleges on the list and the top ranked in Indiana.

The Best for Vets survey this year primarily focused on student success metrics, with specific emphasis on completion, retention, persistence, GPA and graduation rates. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
EPD: Crime scene set up near Four Freedoms Monument after reported stabbing
911 caller claims he stabbed attacker in downtown Evansville
14 News Investigates: What happened to the Ohio River Scenic Railway?
14 News Investigates: What happened to the Ohio River Scenic Railway?
Bryan Shaffer
Part of chase involving a motorcycle and KSP caught on camera
Murder suspect wanted out of Pulaski Co., KY arrested in Vanderburgh Co.
Murder suspect wanted out of Pulaski Co., KY arrested in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Here’s which streets will be closed next week in Owensboro
KOURTLYN JOHNSON
Henderson man arrested on terroristic threatening charge overnight
No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
911 calls released of swatting incident at Memorial High School
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after shooting in Cisne
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after shooting in Cisne