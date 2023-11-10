University of Evansville recognized nationally for its service to veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville announced it is being recognized nationally for its service to veterans.

According to a press release, UE was named on the Military Times’ “Best for Vets: Colleges” list for 2023.

“This recognition is a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to supporting military-affiliated students and providing them with the resources and opportunities they need to achieve academic success,” says UE Chief Communications Officer Noah Alatza.

Among the more than 33 colleges who made the rankings, UE was only one of 83 private-not-for-profit colleges on the list and the top ranked in Indiana.

The Best for Vets survey this year primarily focused on student success metrics, with specific emphasis on completion, retention, persistence, GPA and graduation rates. To learn more, click here.

