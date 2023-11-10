UE Public Safety Director takes job as Princeton Middle School Resource Officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s Public Safety Director, Jason Cullum, is leaving his position to become the School Resource Officer for Princeton Middle School.

He explained that the decision can be traced back to his memories of childhood and the many adults who helped shape his life.

“I didn’t realize it at the time how important those people were,” he said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve been able to see that, and really all I’m trying to do is be that for kids who need that as well.”

Cullum said in his time at UE, he’s been able to connect with students, but in a middle school, it’s going to be a much more active role.

“When I’m at Princeton, I’m going to be in the hallways when the bell rings and they go from one class to the next,” he explained. “Just really becoming a familiar face and part of their daily routine; coming out and going from science to math and seeing Mr. Jason giving high fives.”

Cullum said the job isn’t all about safety.

“The odds of there being a school shooter are not overwhelming,” he said. “The odds of having a student in your building every day that has something going on that’s impacting their ability to learn and thrive in a social environment is a lot more likely.”

He said that could be why schools in the Tri-State have struggled to find resource officers.

“It is going to be 99% resource and 1% officer,” he said. “Not everyone is ready to give that up. You’ve got to get to a certain point in your career where you say okay I want to switch here... And I’m there. I’m 50. I’m ready to rock and roll in middle school.”

Cullum said he’s ready to be a Tiger and earn his stripes.

