Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

UE Public Safety Director takes job as Princeton Middle School Resource Officer

UE Public Safety Director becoming SRO
By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s Public Safety Director, Jason Cullum, is leaving his position to become the School Resource Officer for Princeton Middle School.

He explained that the decision can be traced back to his memories of childhood and the many adults who helped shape his life.

“I didn’t realize it at the time how important those people were,” he said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve been able to see that, and really all I’m trying to do is be that for kids who need that as well.”

Cullum said in his time at UE, he’s been able to connect with students, but in a middle school, it’s going to be a much more active role.

“When I’m at Princeton, I’m going to be in the hallways when the bell rings and they go from one class to the next,” he explained. “Just really becoming a familiar face and part of their daily routine; coming out and going from science to math and seeing Mr. Jason giving high fives.”

Cullum said the job isn’t all about safety.

“The odds of there being a school shooter are not overwhelming,” he said. “The odds of having a student in your building every day that has something going on that’s impacting their ability to learn and thrive in a social environment is a lot more likely.”

He said that could be why schools in the Tri-State have struggled to find resource officers.

“It is going to be 99% resource and 1% officer,” he said. “Not everyone is ready to give that up. You’ve got to get to a certain point in your career where you say okay I want to switch here... And I’m there. I’m 50. I’m ready to rock and roll in middle school.”

Cullum said he’s ready to be a Tiger and earn his stripes.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Full announcement: New airline coming to EVV
New airline flights coming out of Evansville Regional Airport announced
Police at Memorial High School after report of a person with a gun
No evidence found after report of shooter at Memorial High School
Dispatch: Structure fire on Highway 57 North
Alvey Sign Co Inc. catches fire Wednesday night

Latest News

Landylane kicks off holiday season in Henderson
Landylane kicks off holiday season in Henderson
EPD: Crime scene set up near Four Freedoms Monument after reported stabbing
EPD: Suspect being questioned after stabbing in downtown Evansville
14 News Investigates: What happened to the Ohio River Scenic Railway?
14 News Investigates: What happened to the Ohio River Scenic Railway?
A group of women-owned small businesses are working together to entice people to visit their...
A call to Tri-State ‘Swifties’: Local businesses to give two tickets to see Taylor Swift
Special meeting discusses radioactive gas in Warrick County
Special meeting discusses radioactive gas in Warrick County