Troutman signs NLI with Mississippi State

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - The November college signing period is hot and heavy this week and continued Thursday, at Henderson County.

Colonels’ softball star, Taylor Troutman, signed her national letter of intent, to continue her education and softball career at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are getting a contact power hitter at the plate, in Troutman, who hit .478 last season, with 12 homers, 54 RBI, and only 10 strikeouts.

“Every time I went there, cuz I went there like two times before I could talk to them, I was like this is it. When they called me on September 1, the coaches seemed so excited to talk to me and anything,” said Troutman. “I just went on my official, and that is my dream school, still every day, and I’m so excited to go. I’m so excited to play in the SEC. My best friend Anna Kemp just committed to Mizzou, so it’s really exciting. I’m gonna be facing some awesome people.”

Troutman says she’s going to double major in elementary education and special education.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.