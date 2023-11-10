Touchdown Live! Week 13
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WFIE) - It’s week 13 of Touchdown Live! and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.
We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:
Franklin Simpson at Union Co. (Game of the Week)
McCracken at Henderson-
East Central at Memorial
North at Bloomington South
Crittenden at Owensboro Catholic
South Warren at Owensboro
North Posey at Triton Central
Individual stories with highlights from those games will be available on our sports app and sports page.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.