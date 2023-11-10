Take a look: List of resources Veterans need to know about

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Veteran’s Day is a time to honor and remember those who served our country, especially those who now struggle with mental and physical health.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, anxiety and PTSD are leading causes to an increased rate of Veteran homelessness.

Those officials also says that one in three Veterans who seek primary care treatment have symptoms of depression.

Some resources to help, include the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program.

It combines rental assistance for homeless Veterans and clinical services provided by the VA.

All you have to do is apply.

Another important aspect for Veterans are the family and caregivers who help them.

For those who have helped Veterans back here at home, the VA provides resources for you too.

If you are a Veteran or have a Veteran close to you that may need help, we will have a full list of resources for you here.

