Sunny and dry weekend

No rain until late next week
11/10 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clear skies and sunshine pushed afternoon temps into the middle 60s on Friday. The weekend will be sunny and dry with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. Mainly dry next week with highs in the 60s Monday - Thursday and lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Partly cloudy skies each day. Rain possible late in the week on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

